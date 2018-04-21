Moreland went 1-for-4 with a grand slam in Boston's 7-3 victory over Oakland on Friday.

Moreland kept his recent hot streak rolling with his sixth inning grand slam off Emilio Pagan ultimately serving as the difference in the Red Sox victory. He's now slashing .333/.400/.615 over 39 at-bats and while he might find himself as part of a platoon with Hanley Ramirez healthy, he's been providing great fantasy value of late in the at-bats he is getting.