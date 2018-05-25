Moreland is expected to take over as Boston's primary first baseman after Hanley Ramirez was designated for assignment Friday, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.

With a 1.001 OPS across 118 plate appearances this season, Moreland had already been roundly outperforming Ramirez (.708 OPS in 195 plate appearances), but the latter's exorbitant contract had prevented a changing of the guard at first base. However, after Dustin Pedroia (knee) was reinstated from the 10-day disabled list Friday, the Red Sox no longer had the luxury of keeping two first base-only players on the roster, prompting Boston to cut ties with the struggling Ramirez, who had been on pace to log enough plate appearances for his $22 million option for 2019 to vest. The departure of Ramirez, who will be traded, released or assigned to the minors within the next seven days, paves the way for Moreland to at least see steady starts against right-handed pitching, though Moreland could occasionally give way to utility man Blake Swihart versus southpaws. In light of how well he has performed thus far in addition to the prospect of a regular spot in a potent Boston lineup, Moreland is likely now worth rostering in just about every fantasy format.