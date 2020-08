Moreland went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and two runs scored Sunday against the Blue Jays.

Moreland went yard twice, bringing his season total to six. His first was a solo shot that came in the sixth inning, with his second a walk-off two-run blast in the bottom of the ninth frame. Moreland has provided impressive power overall this season, currently maintaining a .613 ISO through 33 plate appearances.