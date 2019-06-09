Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Moreland (quadriceps) has shown some improvement and has resumed walking on the treadmill, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.

McCaffrey's report paints a more positive picture of Moreland's recovery process than recent news items, but even in a best-case scenario, the first baseman still looks to be at least a couple weeks away from returning from the 10-day injured list. Michael Chavis is expected to serve as Boston's primary first baseman for the duration of Moreland's absence.