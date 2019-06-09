Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Takes minor step forward in rehab
Manager Alex Cora said Sunday that Moreland (quadriceps) has shown some improvement and has resumed walking on the treadmill, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reports.
McCaffrey's report paints a more positive picture of Moreland's recovery process than recent news items, but even in a best-case scenario, the first baseman still looks to be at least a couple weeks away from returning from the 10-day injured list. Michael Chavis is expected to serve as Boston's primary first baseman for the duration of Moreland's absence.
