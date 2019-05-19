Moreland is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

With southpaw Wade Miley on the hill for Houston, Moreland will check out of the lineup and give way to platoon mate Steve Pearce at first base. Over 22 plate appearances versus lefties this season, Moreland has recorded three hits and has struck out seven times.

