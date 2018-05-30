Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Takes seat Wednesday
Moreland will get Wednesday's series finale against the Blue Jays off, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Moreland will hand over first base duties to Blake Swihart, who's slated to bat seventh in his stead. He's in the midst of a seven-game hitting streak, racking up two home runs and six RBI over that span.
