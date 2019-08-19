Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Three hits off bench
Moreland went 3-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored in Sunday's 13-7 win over Baltimore.
As is customary, Moreland was not in the starting lineup against a left-hander (Ty Blatch) but entered as a pinch-hitter when right-hander Gabriel Ynoa entered for the O's. Moreland has hit with more consistency since his return from a quadriceps injury. Before sustaining back and quadriceps injuries earlier in the season, he was batting just .226, but he's hitting .298 in the 15 games since his late July return.
