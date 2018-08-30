Moreland (knee) was unavailable for Wednesday's game against the Marlins, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Moreland suffered a knee contusion last week after sliding into a wall while attempting to catch a foul ball. While he was able to return to action over the weekend, his knee apparently started barking at him following three straight starts, which explains his absence from the lineup Wednesday. The first baseman should be considered day-to-day for now.

