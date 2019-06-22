Moreland (quadriceps) will begin baseball activities Saturday, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

This will be the first activity for Moreland since he was placed on the injured list with a right quad strain. He had been scheduled to take grounders Friday but wet conditions at Fenway Park pushed that activity to Saturday. Moreland will ramp up activity before heading out on a rehab assignment. While Moreland's unavailable, Michael Chavis is serving as the primary first baseman.

