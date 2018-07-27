Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Will start next three games
Moreland, who was given a rest day Thursday, will start the final three games of the series against the Twins, Michael Silverman of the Boston Herald reports.
Manager Alex Cora said the decision to sit Moreland on Thursday against a right-hander was due to some late-afternoon rain that fell in Boston prior to the game. "The conditions are not that great again so just stay away from (Moreland)," said Cora. "It's a four-game series so (Moreland) will play three out of four games." The decision to sit Moreland appears to be a nod to the back injury that flared up earlier this month. The Twins have right-handers scheduled Friday and Saturday, but Sunday is to be determined.
