Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Won't play Wednesday
Moreland (back) won't play in Wednesday's series finale against the Nationals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
The back spasms initially cropped up while running the bases, so he'll remain on the bench Wednesday and grab an additional day of rest before Thursday's off day. Steve Pearce will likely take over at first base for the Red Sox in the meantime, while Moreland rests up for a potential return Friday.
More News
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Exits with back spasms•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Sits against lefty•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Extends hit steak to seven•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Back in lineup Sunday•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Experiencing batting average dip•
-
Red Sox's Mitch Moreland: Day off Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Waivers: Solid outfield options
Heath Cummings looks at Avisail Garcia's recent hot streak and whether he can repeat 2017.
-
Why you shouldn't drop Jon Gray
Jon Gray got a surprise demotion to Triple-A over the weekend, but Scott White explains why...
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
What should Fantasy owners do with some of the highly-owned struggling starting pitchers? Is...
-
Waivers: Fried shows potential
If you're looking for upside on the wire, we've got it to kick off Week 15. Just don't go looking...
-
Rankings: Benintendi up, not Bryant
Scott White is a senior Fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest Fantasy baseball...
-
Week 15 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 15 (July 2-8) features a number of fringy two-start options, but how many are genuinely...