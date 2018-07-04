Moreland (back) won't play in Wednesday's series finale against the Nationals, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

The back spasms initially cropped up while running the bases, so he'll remain on the bench Wednesday and grab an additional day of rest before Thursday's off day. Steve Pearce will likely take over at first base for the Red Sox in the meantime, while Moreland rests up for a potential return Friday.

