Moreland (back) isn't expected to require much more than a minimum-length stay on the injured list, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Moreland has already missed three of the required 10 days. Manager Alex Cora downplayed the seriousness of Moreland's injuries, saying that he's been been playing through a minor back issue for a few weeks in addition to a recent knee bruise. Moreland will get the chance to rest up for another week but could be back when first eligible next Wednesday.