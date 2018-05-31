Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Absent from lineup Thursday
Betts (side) will miss Thursday's tilt against the Astros, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Betts is slated to miss his fifth straight game dealing with side tightness. He's hopeful to return sometime during their four-game series with Houston.
