Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Activated from disabled list

Betts (abdomen) was activated from the disabled list Monday, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The news is something of a surprise, as Betts was expected to need a rehab assignment, but the team evidently determined that was unnecessary. He'll jump right into his customary leadoff spot Monday against the Orioles, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports. In a corresponding move, Sam Travis was optioned to Triple-A Pawtucket.

