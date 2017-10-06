Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Aggravates wrist injury

Betts left Friday's game against the Astros after aggravating a left wrist injury, Sean McAdam of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.

He missed time in the final week of the regular season with a wrist injury, and appeared to aggravate the injury during a swing late in Game 2 of the ALDS. Considering the Red Sox were getting blown out (8-1) at the time of the injury, it obviously made sense to play it safe and take Betts out. Rajai Davis replaced him. Consider Betts day-to-day in advance of Game 3 on Sunday.