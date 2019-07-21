Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Another big performance

Betts went 3-for-6 with a double, home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Orioles.

Betts smacked a two-run home run to left field in the fourth inning, his 15th of the season. He followed that up with an RBI single in the fifth frame and a double in the sixth to record his fifth multi-hit effort in the past seven games. As a result of this strong stretch, he's now hitting .287/.399/.488 across 461 plate appearances for the season.