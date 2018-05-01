Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Available off bench
Betts (hamstring) was available to play Monday but was not needed, Jason Mastrodonato of the Boston Herald reports.
Betts was on the bench for a second straight game Monday, but his availability suggests he'll be ready to go Tuesday against the Royals.
