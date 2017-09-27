Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Available to hit Wednesday

Betts (wrist) is available to pinch-hit Wednesday against the Blue Jays, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

This is promising news for the Red Sox, as it appears that the condition of Betts' wrist is trending in the right direction. There's yet to be any news regarding when he could return to the lineup, but more information should become available soon.

