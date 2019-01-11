Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Avoids arbitration with Red Sox
Betts signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Fresh off his 2018 MVP campaign, Betts nearly doubles his pay from the $10.5 million deal from last season. Given that Betts still has an additional year of arbitration eligibility, the $20 million deal represents an enormous figure as the Red Sox are sure to attempt to iron out an extension with him under team control through 2020. The 26-year-old slashed .346/.438/.640 with 32 home runs and 30 stolen bases as he enters 2019 as one of the definitive top players in Major League Baseball.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy baseball third base prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Top Fantasy Baseball outfield prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Seven things to know about Puig trade
The Dodgers have traded Yasiel Puig, Matt Kemp and Alex Wood to the Reds — a move with plenty...
-
Top 50 keepers
In some leagues you simply keep the best players. In others there's a cost relative to where...
-
Rockies deal makes Murphy interesting
Daniel Murphy was far from a trendy name heading into 2019 drafts, but his move to Colorado...
-
12-team Rotisserie mock draft
Plenty of movement has already happened this offseason. Scott White and friends look at how...