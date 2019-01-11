Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Avoids arbitration with Red Sox

Betts signed a one-year, $20 million contract with the Red Sox on Friday to avoid arbitration, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Fresh off his 2018 MVP campaign, Betts nearly doubles his pay from the $10.5 million deal from last season. Given that Betts still has an additional year of arbitration eligibility, the $20 million deal represents an enormous figure as the Red Sox are sure to attempt to iron out an extension with him under team control through 2020. The 26-year-old slashed .346/.438/.640 with 32 home runs and 30 stolen bases as he enters 2019 as one of the definitive top players in Major League Baseball.

