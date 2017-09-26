Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Avoids structural damage

Betts is being listed as day-to-day after a CT scan on his wrist revealed no structural damage, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

This is great news for Betts and the Red Sox, as the star outfielder is simply dealing with inflammation. While Tuesday's tests confirmed he avoided a potentially more serious injury, Betts is apparently still dealing with a bone bruise on his right thumb from a collision at first base last week, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the Red Sox give him a day or two off with the division crown already locked up and the playoffs rapidly approaching. Chris Young should see the majority of starts in right field if Betts continues to miss time.