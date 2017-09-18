Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Monday

Betts is in the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Evan Drellich of CSN New England reports.

Fortunately, it looks like Betts' exit from Sunday's game was just precautionary, as he's starting in right field and hitting cleanup for Monday's outing. Over the last seven games, Betts has gone 8-for-29 (.276) and mashed three home runs to go with nine RBI.