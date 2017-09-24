Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Sunday

Betts (foot) is in the lineup Sunday against the Reds, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.

A foul ball struck Betts on the foot Friday, so the Red Sox decided to be careful with their star outfielder and pulled him from Saturday's lineup. He'll return to action Sunday as he's set to start in right field and cleanup.

