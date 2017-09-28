Play

Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Thursday

Betts (wrist) is in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Astros, Evan Drellich of WEEI.com reports.

Betts has been out the past two games while recovering from a minor wrist injury, but he's back in right field and batting cleanup for Thursday's series opener. Over the club's past 12 games, Betts is hitting .333/.366/.641 with two home runs and 13 RBI during nine appearances.

