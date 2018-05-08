Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Tuesday

Manager Alex Cora confirmed Betts (shoulder) is in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, MLB Network Radio reports.

Betts suffered a shoulder contusion during Sunday's game that forced his premature removal, but he's good to go after taking a day-and-a-half to recover from the ailment. The 25-year-old will look to continue his hot start to the season, as he's hitting .355/.434/.818 with 13 homers and three stolen bases through 30 games. He'll lead off against Luis Severino in this one.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories