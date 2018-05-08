Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Tuesday

Manager Alex Cora confirmed Betts (shoulder) is in the lineup Tuesday against the Yankees, MLB Network Radio reports.

Betts suffered a shoulder contusion during Sunday's game that forced his premature removal, but he's good to go after taking a day-and-a-half to recover from the ailment. The 25-year-old will look to continue his hot start to the season, as he's hitting .355/.434/.818 with 13 homers and three stolen bases through 30 games. He'll lead off against Luis Severino in this one.