Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action Tuesday
Betts (foot) is starting in right field and batting leadoff Tuesday against the Angels, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Betts suffered a bruised foot over the weekend after colliding at home plate with Baltimore catcher Chance Sisco, but subsequent X-rays came back negative and the stud outfielder has been cleared to return after taking a couple days to rest and recover. The 25-year-old, who is hitting an impressive .353/.452/.608 with two homers and two stolen bases this season, will face two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani in his return to action.
