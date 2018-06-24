Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Back in action

Betts (illness) is back in the lineup Sunday against the Mariners, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

An illness cost Betts a start on Saturday, but he's back in his usual spots in right field and atop the batting order against lefty Marco Gonzales. Betts ranks within the top five in the American League in most traditional statistical categories and he's been an absolute menace against lefties this season, slugging .750 with six homers in just 56 at-bats.