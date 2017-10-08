Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Batting cleanup Sunday
Betts (wrist) is starting in right field and batting cleanup in Sunday's Game 3 against the Astros, Pete Abraham of The Boston Globe reports.
Betts aggravated his left wrist injury during Friday's contest but was never expected to miss additional time. He's back in the lineup and will look to provide some offensive production with the hopes of staving off a disappointing three-game sweep to the Astros.
