Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Belts second homer

Betts went 3-for-4 with a home run, two RBI, a walk and two runs scored Friday against Arizona.

Betts launched a two-run homer in the eighth inning, but the Diamondbacks had already pulled out to a big lead by that point. The reigning American League MVP is off to a solid start at the dish in 2019 and is batting .289 with two long balls, five RBI and nine runs scored over nine games.