Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Bookends game with homers

Betts went 3-for-7 with a pair of solo home runs and three runs scored overall in Friday's 7-6 win over the Angels.

Betts led off the game with a homer off Angels starter Jose Suarez. Fourteen innings later, Betts took reliever Trevor Cahill deep for the go-ahead run, which ultimately was enough for the victory. The outfielder is up to 23 homers, 69 RBI and 121 runs scored with a .284/.385/.505 slash line in 133 games this season.