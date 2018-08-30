Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Breaks homer drought

Betts went 3-for-4 with a homer, a double, a walk, three RBI and an additional two runs scored in Wednesday's win over the Marlins.

Betts blasted a solo shot off Trevor Richards in the third inning to bring the Red Sox within one, marking his first homer since Aug. 9 and his 28th of the season. He added a two-run double in what was an 11-run seventh inning for the Red Sox. The three-hit effort, which extended his hitting streak to a modest three games, raised his batting average to an MLB-best .340.