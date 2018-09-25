Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Clubs 32nd homer

Betts went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and two runs scored in Monday's 6-2 win over Baltimore.

Betts delivered a two-run blast in the second inning to extend Boston's lead to four. He continues to play at a high level as the regular season winds down, collecting three straight games with a home run and going 22-for-62 through 17 games in September. Betts will look to stay hot heading into the postseason, with the Red Sox having clinched the No. 1 seed in the American League.