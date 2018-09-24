Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Collects four hits

Betts went 4-for-6 with a solo home run, two doubles and two runs scored Sunday against the Indians.

Betts has been resting regularly due to side soreness, but played in the outfield for the first time in a week. When he's been in the lineup, he's remained effective and that was no different Sunday, when he launched his 31st home run of the season. While it's unclear how much he'll play in the last week of the season, he has performed too well when he's taken the field to consider other options.