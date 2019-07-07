Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Collects three hits
Betts went 3-for-5 with two runs scored, two RBI, a double, a triple and a walk in Saturday's 10-6 win over the Tigers.
Betts started the game strong with a double and a triple in the first two frames to set the offensive tone for the Red Sox. The 26-year-old has a .273/.392/.469 slash line with 13 home runs and 10 steals through 87 games this season.
