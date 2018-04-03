Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Collects two hits against Marlins
Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Boston's 7-3 win over the Marlins on Monday.
Betts checked in with his first long ball of the year in the victory, touching up Miami's Chris O'Grady with a seven-inning solo shot. The 25-year-old is off to a strong start and is now hitting .316 with a .961 OPS through his first 19 at-bats of the new season.
