Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Collects two hits against Marlins

Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Boston's 7-3 win over the Marlins on Monday.

Betts checked in with his first long ball of the year in the victory, touching up Miami's Chris O'Grady with a seven-inning solo shot. The 25-year-old is off to a strong start and is now hitting .316 with a .961 OPS through his first 19 at-bats of the new season.