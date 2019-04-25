Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Coming to life at plate

Betts went 2-for-4 with a walk, a double, an RBI and two runs scored in Wednesday's 11-4 win over the Tigers.

Betts' double would have been a home run in any park that didn't have a 37-foot wall in left field. He's on a six-game run that's raised his average 50 points to .250. During that stretch, the reigning AL MVP is 9-for-22 (.409) with six walks, a home run, four RBI and five runs scored.