Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Confident for Game 3

Betts (wrist) is confident he will be ready for Game 3 of the ALDS on Sunday against the Astros, Scott Lauber of ESPN.com reports.

He said his left wrist "flared up" on a swing in the eighth inning of Game 2, but his confidence regarding his availability going forward is promising. Consider him probable for Game 3.

