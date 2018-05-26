Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Continues red-hot hitting
Betts went 1-for-3 with a two-run home run and a stolen base in Boston's 6-2 victory over the Braves on Friday.
Betts continues to produce across the board at an other-wordly rate, as his slash line now sits at .361/.438/.761 to go along with 17 home runs, 37 RBI and 13 steals. He's the best hitter in baseball right now, as his ballistic 1.199 OPS eclipses even Mike Trout's mark of 1.093 and the 1.034 number boasted by teammate J.D. Martinez. Continue to enjoy the fireworks in what has been an MVP-caliber start to Betts' age-25 season.
