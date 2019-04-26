Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Continues to heat up

Betts went 2-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Tigers.

Betts tacked on an insurance run in the fourth inning after doubling home a run. Following a disappointing start at the plate this season, the reigning American League MVP has come alive of late and has now secured a base hit in six of his past seven matchups. Five of those performances have been multi-hit games for Betts. He'll look to carry this momentum into Boston's weekend series against Tampa Bay.