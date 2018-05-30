Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Continues to sit

Betts (side) is not in Wednesday's starting lineup against the Blue Jays, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

As predicted, Betts will miss at least one more game before returning from injury. Jackie Bradley will shift to right field, with Andrew Benintendi in center and J.D. Martinez in left. Betts figures to be penciled into Thursday's lineup against Houston.

