Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Continues torrid stretch at plate

Betts went 2-for-5 with a solo home run, a double and two runs to help the Red Sox to an 8-2 victory over the Angels on Thursday.

Betts is absolutely on fire at the moment with seven hits and four home runs in his last 13 at-bats to bring his slash line for the season up to an absurd .391/.481/.797 in 64 at-bats. His numbers will drop off that incredible pace eventually, but Betts looks primed for the type of elite, All-Star caliber season that would allow him to function as an anchor for fantasy lineups.