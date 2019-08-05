Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Cools off over weekend
Betts went 1-for-4 with a single Sunday in the Red Sox's 7-4 loss to the Yankees.
The reeling Red Sox will head into Monday's series against the Royals riding a season-long eight-game losing streak, keeping Boston 6.5 games off the pace for American League's second wild-card spot. Unsurprisingly, the team's downturn has coincided with the reigning American League MVP's slide at the plate. During the eight-game skid, Betts has slashed .250/.306/.375 while contributing one home run and no stolen bases.
