Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Could play this weekend

Betts (foot) could play in this weekend's series in Tampa Bay but he would only be deployed as a designated hitter, Alex Speier of The Boston Globe reports.

The Red Sox won't be deploying Betts in the outfield due to the turf at Tropicana Field, but he could return to the outfield during next week's series in Texas. Betts is ahead of J.D. Martinez (groin) and Sam Travis (concussion) in his recovery, according to Bill Koch of The Providence Journal.