Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Could require rehab assignment

Betts (abdomen) is expected to take swings on the field Thursday and he could head to the minors in the near future for a rehab stint, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.

If it's deemed that Betts does need a minor-league assignment prior to coming off the disabled list, it'll likely be a quick one: he'll spend just a game or two down in the minors leagues before returning for the Red Sox. The 25-year-old outfielder has been on the DL since May 29 with a left abdominal strain.