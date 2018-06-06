Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Could require rehab assignment
Betts (abdomen) is expected to take swings on the field Thursday and he could head to the minors in the near future for a rehab stint, Christopher Smith of MassLive.com reports.
If it's deemed that Betts does need a minor-league assignment prior to coming off the disabled list, it'll likely be a quick one: he'll spend just a game or two down in the minors leagues before returning for the Red Sox. The 25-year-old outfielder has been on the DL since May 29 with a left abdominal strain.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball trades: Back Ramirez
Scott White is a senior fantasy writer for CBS Sports and released his latest trade chart
-
Waivers: Heaney shows off upside
Heath Cummings looks at the Angels rotation and a couple of outfielders on hot streaks.
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...