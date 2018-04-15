Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Could return Monday
Betts (foot) could return to the lineup Monday against the Orioles, Ryan Hannable of WEEI.com reports.
Apparently Betts came in hoping to play Sunday, but manager Alex Cora opted to give him a day off to rest his bruised foot. Cora said Betts is going to be fine, so it sounds like he should be available for most or all of next week.
