Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Could return Tuesday
Betts (side) could return to action Tuesday, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.
Manager Alex Cora said Betts is improving and confirmed that his side injury is not an intercostal or oblique injury. The manager added that it's "just tightness" and the team is wary of pushing him.
