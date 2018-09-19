Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Could return Wednesday as DH

Manager Alex Cora indicated if Betts (side) is in Wednesday's lineup he's likely to serve as designated hitter, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Betts was withheld from returning to the lineup Tuesday due to wet field conditions, and it appears as though the Red Sox will continue to remain cautious with his return. J.D. Martinez started in right field Tuesday and could get the starting nod again Wednesday with Betts not expected to play the field.