Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Cranks 27th homer

Betts went 2-for-4 with a solo home run in Sunday's loss to the Yankees.

Betts launched a solo shot to left field in the eighth inning to bring Boston to within three runs. The 26-year-old also extended his on-base streak to 22 games, during which he is hitting .333 (31-for-93) with seven homers and 15 RBI. Overall, Betts is slashing .291/.389/.525 with 27 long balls, 77 RBI, 40 doubles, 128 runs scored and 14 stolen bases in another fantastic season.

