Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Day off Friday

Betts is not in the lineup for Friday's game at Cleveland, Evan Drellich of NBC Sports Boston reports.

Betts will take a seat after the Red Sox clinched the AL East Thursday against the Yankees. The 25-year-old served as designated hitter the last two games as he returns from left side soreness, and Boston is likely to remain cautious over the last nine games of the regular season.

