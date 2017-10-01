Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Day off Sunday
Betts is not in the lineup Sunday against the Astros.
Betts had a great game Saturday, during which he hit a home run, stole a base, and scored three runs. He'll head to the bench Sunday, along with many of Boston's other regular starters, so that he can get some extra rest heading into the team's upcoming playoff series against Houston.
