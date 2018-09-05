Red Sox's Mookie Betts: Day off Wednesday

Betts is not in the lineup against the Braves on Wednesday, Ian Browne of MLB.com reports.

Manager Alex Cora elected to rest a batch of his regulars, including Betts, for the series finale in Atlanta. In his place, Blake Swihart will draw a start in the outfield and Jackie Bradley will hit atop the order.

